Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

