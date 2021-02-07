Wedbush Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,470.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $18.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $18.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $19.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $19.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $75.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $19.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $23.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $85.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $95.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,157.78.

GOOG stock opened at $2,098.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,800.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,655.90. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

