Well Done LLC Purchases 4,764 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

