Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. 140166 cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

