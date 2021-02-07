Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 35.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 152,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $757,811.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,939 shares of company stock worth $812,998.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

