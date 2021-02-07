Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.13

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $14.35. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 17,811 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.