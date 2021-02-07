Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.15.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.74 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $243,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.