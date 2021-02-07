Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several brokerages have commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE WLK opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.