Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

MBB stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

