Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 434.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 69.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.