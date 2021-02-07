Whittier Trust Co. Has $108,000 Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

