Whittier Trust Co. Has $218,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

LHX opened at $182.83 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

