Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,820 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Air Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.