Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.23

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 573760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FREE. Roth Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.