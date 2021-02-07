William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $4.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $24.10 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.32.

CMG opened at $1,506.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,553.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,427.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,303.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

