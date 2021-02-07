Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Hits New 1-Year High at $222.48

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $222.48 and last traded at $221.91, with a volume of 15497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.69 and a 200-day moving average of $205.49. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after purchasing an additional 494,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

