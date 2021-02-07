Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

