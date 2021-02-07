Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $596,934,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $356.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

