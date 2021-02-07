Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

