World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $897.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.17. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $286,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,043 shares of company stock worth $4,126,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

