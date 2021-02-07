World Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of EXAS opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

