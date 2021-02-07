World Asset Management Inc Has $348,000 Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after acquiring an additional 939,532 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5,553.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 453,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 428,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 374,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Melius began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $84.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.