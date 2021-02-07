World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

NYSE CCK opened at $92.75 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

