World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,348 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adient were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adient by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

NYSE ADNT opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.