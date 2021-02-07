World Asset Management Inc Sells 275 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $169.72 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.52.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.