World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,409 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mattel were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,404 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mattel by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,228 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,003,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.66.

Mattel stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,851.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

