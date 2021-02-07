World Asset Management Inc Sells 48 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 39.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $231.00 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

