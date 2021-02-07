World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $65.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.

WWE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

