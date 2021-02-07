World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Trading Down 12.1% Following Weak Earnings

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares traded down 12.1% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $48.87 and last traded at $49.23. 2,703,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,238,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

