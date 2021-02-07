Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company recently reported dismal fourth-quarter 2020 results. Quarterly earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. The downside was primarily caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although most of the casinos in Macau have resumed operations after the coronavirus-induced shutdown, the company is still witnessing low visitation. However, increased focus on non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets are likely to help the company going forward. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company is confident about prospects in Macau. It also has enough liquidity to tide over the current scenario.”

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Union Gaming Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $137.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

