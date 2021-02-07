Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company recently reported dismal fourth-quarter 2020 results. Quarterly earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. The downside was primarily caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although most of the casinos in Macau have resumed operations after the coronavirus-induced shutdown, the company is still witnessing low visitation. However, increased focus on non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets are likely to help the company going forward. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company is confident about prospects in Macau. It also has enough liquidity to tide over the current scenario.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.07.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $137.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

