xBTC Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One xBTC token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001677 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $1.73 million and $22,620.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00175799 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056177 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00239862 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00073341 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 4,642,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,731,671 tokens. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital.

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

