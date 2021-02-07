Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.99

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 12240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YARIY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.