Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,357,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,222,030.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 234,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $4,032,548.52. Insiders sold 469,439 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 555.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

