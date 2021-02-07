YFIVE FINANCE Market Capitalization Tops $67,745.73 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One YFIVE FINANCE token can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00009712 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a market cap of $67,745.73 and $142,898.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00180438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062993 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00075140 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00233073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048616 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Token Profile

YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,149 tokens. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance.

YFIVE FINANCE Token Trading

