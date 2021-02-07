Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits One Day Volume of $861,250.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $861,250.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 48% higher against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00177334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00235817 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00072988 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.