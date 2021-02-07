Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $99.67. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

