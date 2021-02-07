Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.56. Yunji shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 26,561 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $629.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yunji stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 347,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Yunji comprises approximately 0.6% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Yunji at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

