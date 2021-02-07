Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report sales of $486.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.70 million and the highest is $493.40 million. Atlassian posted sales of $411.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.76.

TEAM opened at $243.80 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $250.03. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.