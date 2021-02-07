Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $748.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 178.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

