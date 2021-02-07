Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

LPSN opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $70.88.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,513 shares of company stock worth $23,884,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

