Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,540. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.97, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,010,000 after buying an additional 463,510 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 767.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 41,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.