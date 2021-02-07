Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $787.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

