Zacks: Analysts Expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Post $0.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $38,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

