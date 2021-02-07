Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.13 Million

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce sales of $23.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. CEVA posted sales of $28.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $95.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.18 million, with estimates ranging from $96.53 million to $102.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $60.78 on Friday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,078.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 115.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 210,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CEVA by 899.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $2,279,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.