Zacks: Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $679.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report $679.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $683.33 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $646.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $57.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

