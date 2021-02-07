Zacks: Analysts Expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lufax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lufax will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04.

LU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

LU opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

