Zacks: Analysts Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. 140166 downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 597,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 322,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,535,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,374,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

