Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $29.75 on Friday.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

