Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.75 Million

Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce sales of $48.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $187.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $189.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $184.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MOFG opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $441.84 million, a PE ratio of 130.72 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

